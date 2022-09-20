House Bill 2527 Printer's Number 3150
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for drug overdose medication.
