House Bill 2586 Printer's Number 3100
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day.
