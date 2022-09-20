Submit Release
House Bill 1958 Printer's Number 3504

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in licensing of drivers, further providing for school, examination or hearing on accumulation of points or excessive speeding, for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and for establishment of schools.

