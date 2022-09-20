House Bill 1958 Printer's Number 3504

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in licensing of drivers, further providing for school, examination or hearing on accumulation of points or excessive speeding, for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and for establishment of schools.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.