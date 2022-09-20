House Bill 1059 Printer's Number 3497
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for declarations of estimated tax.
There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,159 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for declarations of estimated tax.