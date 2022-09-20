Submit Release
House Bill 521 Printer's Number 3502

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for sentence of total confinement; in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in licensing of drivers, further providing for the offense of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and for ignition interlock limited license; and, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, further providing for ignition interlock, for prior offenses, for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, for drug and alcohol assessments and for mandatory sentencing and providing for substance monitoring program.

