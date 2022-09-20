Submit Release
Senate Bill 492 Printer's Number 1923

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in requirements and prohibitions, providing for Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association; in access, further providing for open-records officer, for appeals officer, for regulations and policies, for requests and for retention of records; in procedure, further providing, for requests, for written requests, for electronic access, for creation of record, for production of certain records and for exceptions for public records; in agency response, further providing for general rule and for extension of time; in appeal of agency determination, further providing for filing of appeal and for appeals officers; in judicial review, further providing for civil penalty and for Office of Open Records; and, in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for relation to other laws.

