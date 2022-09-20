Senate Bill 244 Printer's Number 1928
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax exemption, further providing for duty of commission.
