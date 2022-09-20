House Bill 185 Printer's Number 3501
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of aggravated assault.
There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,152 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of aggravated assault.