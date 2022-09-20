House Bill 103 Printer's Number 3500

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of assault of law enforcement officer, for the offense of assault by prisoner and for the offense of assault by life prisoner; and, in sentencing, further providing for sentences for second and subsequent offenses and for sentences for offenses committed against law enforcement officer.