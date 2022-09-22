Open Public Online Conference: "Global Crisis. USA." Will Take Place Via Social Media Channels on Sept. 24th, 2022

We are the United States of America. Creative Society Project

We the people have come together to voice the solution. We can restore our country and show our kids that WE ARE THE GREATEST NATION. We are the USA!

We are tired of living in despair, anxiety, emptiness, hatred, and hopelessness. No one should live in fear, and everyone deserves a life that is worth living. ” — The American People

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are watching our country crumble before our very eyes. Can we, as proud Americans, contribute to the restoration of America's glory?Answers will be revealed on Saturday, September 24th at 11 a.m. Eastern Time during the historic online public conference " Global Crisis. USA. For a link to the live broadcast , please visit www.CreativeSociety.com This conference is intended for individuals who are ready to peacefully transition from the current society format to one that will ensure "the American Dream" for every citizen.As a result of this evolutionary leap in humanity, we will be able to solve all problems once and for all. All of us will be able to live a life that we deserve and are proud of.Our goal will be to build the Creative Society, not for 1%'s benefit, but for the benefit of all. Finally, we will be able to set an example for the entire world to follow!LIVE NATIONAL CONFERENCE TOPICS:/---> Inflation: causes and consequences/---> Who is responsible for the energy crisis?/---> The dangers and solutions associated with climate change/---> Is green energy a scam or a solution?/---> The real dangers of climate crisis/---> Geopolitics & Politics/---> A solution to mass shootings/---> The role that we play as proud citizens/---> What is the format of the Creative Society?/---> What is the source of the funds?/---> The Creative Society format provides a comprehensive solution to all problemsThe event is organized and run by people for people and initiated by active members of the Creative Society in the United States.We are holding this conference outside of the domains of politics and religion in order to share a mutually beneficial solution to all the global crises we are experiencing at this time.It is only through your support that a historic event can take place! Tune in: September 24th, 2022 at 11 am EDT via https://youtu.be/SeJR_KPWXrw LIVE BROADCAST.All citizens of the United States and friends around the world are invited to attend this conference. As a society, we are tired of living in despair, anxiety, emptiness, hatred, and hopelessness. Everyone deserves a life worth living, and no one should live in fear. Continuing to live in a society that values money above human life will not allow us to solve all problems once and for all.The American people want a solution, they want a way out of this situation! The American dream is to live in a Creative Society.

GLOBAL CRISIS. USA | Official Trailer