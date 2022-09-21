TELECOMMUNICATION INDUSTRY VETERANS TEAMUP TO HELP RESPOND TO DISRUPTION AND CREATE SECURE DIGITAL EXPERIENCES
EINPresswire.com/ -- The struggle for digital integration, is Real. A question to any Technology Leadership today, how they define their Integration Strategy, and a common answer is, “That’s a very good question.” It’s a good question, because Leadership is often squeezed between two realities. - One is that their integration outcomes are increasingly dependent on external Vendors and the other is that their current systems don't allow for change - The struggle to reconcile these two is an ongoing challenge with significant implications for Strategy, Innovation, Organizational Culture and Growth.
To respond to this, Telecommunication Industry Veterans Dr. Waleed Alorainy and Syed Imran Shah Founded 2x1.Digital. Dr. Waleed Alorainy has more than twenty years of experience in Public and Private sectors related to ICT and Cybersecurity Market, he also led and chairs several companies and NGO organization. Syed Imran Shah has been an advisor to the global telecommunication Industry for around two decades.
“There is this incredible opportunity to create trusted digital ecosystems addressing the specific needs of sectors like automotive, manufacturing, eHealth, media, smart cities, and energy. What’s interesting is to see new entrants go beyond what traditional business models ever imagined. That’s a pivotal role for 2x1.Digital, as an enabler to securely open and monetize everything, without writing a single line of code.” said Syed Imran Shah, CEO & Co-Founder at 2x1.Digital.
APIs — or application programming interfaces — are the glue that holds modern software together. They are what bring messaging to ride-hailing apps, login authentication to banking apps, and real-time weather to travel apps. At a top level, APIs are helping drive the transition from monolithic software to microservices, which translates into smaller function-based components that are bridged via APIs.
But there’s more to it than that. APIs also help support the modern distributed IT stack, with IoT, edge applications, and databases often spread across disparate public and private infrastructure.
Successful Enterprises need access to relevant skills to help accelerate API led digital change. The Challenge - For some, their current workforce does not always have the skills needed to support change while for others, every hire is a financial bet. Sadly, the skills gap has been further exacerbated by the Great Resignation. 2x1.Digital empowers Business users unlock data and automate integrations without writing a single line of code.
Businesses of the future, not bound by borders but instead merge around deeper value-based structures bringing together a broader set of diverse actors, including government, competition, cross sectors, innovative start-ups, technologists, futurists, universities, and many more. These businesses develop in virtuous cycles through network effects, offering products and services that individual actors could not create on their own. That’s where 2x1.Digital comes in, help seed to venture to late-stage business accelerate, combining strategic foresight and experience in curating API Led autonomous digital communities bringing together a broader set of actors with a mission to accelerate digital integration and simply growth.
ABOUT 2x1.Digital
2x1.Digital is an orchestrated ecosystem platform builder company to accelerate purpose-led growth merged around deeper value-based structures bringing together a broader set of actors. 2x1.Digital trusted Integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock technology silos and curate autonomous digital communities bringing together a broader set of complementarities and interdependencies. For more information, visit: https://2x1.digital/
