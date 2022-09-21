Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet and Iasa Global Form Strategic Partnership
Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet and Iasa Global plan to expand the partnership through 2023 and beyond to incorporate community activities, events and programs.
We welcome this announcement, which will further enhance our ambition to professionalise the business technology architect career pathways in Ireland.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet and Iasa Global announced today a strategic partnership to deliver business technology architecture skills and certification programs to Irish businesses.
— Dave Feenan, Network Manager of Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet
This initiative builds on long-standing partnerships with Iasa Ireland chapter members and the Irish Computer Society, as well as the Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet MSc in Software Solutions Architecture, which is developed and delivered by Technological University Dublin with accreditation from Iasa Global.
This strategic partnership begins later this month and will initially focus on two initiatives:
• Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet will fund part of the per person cost of attending the upcoming Iasa CITA-Foundation (https://www.ictskillnet.ie/training/iasa-foundation-course/) level course being held in Dublin during the week of October 3.
• Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet will fund part of the cost of client specific Iasa CITA-Foundation courses scheduled before the end of 2022 for private or commercial semi state organisations registered in the Republic of Ireland. These classes will be delivered onsite with clients and require minimum attendee numbers.
Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet and Iasa Global plan to expand this partnership through 2023 and beyond to incorporate community activities, events, and additional programs to broaden the skills of the business technology architecture community. Additional programs will include the CITA-Foundation and CITA-Associate architect career pathway courses, short courses on Architect skills for Business People, Introduction to Architect Skills for Developers, Value of Architecture for C-Suite and CITA-Professional/Distinguished architect board certification programs.
“We welcome this announcement, which will further enhance our ambition to professionalise the business technology architect career pathways in Ireland,” said Dave Feenan, Network Manager of Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet. “Iasa Global brings universally acclaimed domain expertise to this partnership, affording the embracement of new skills, methodologies and theory to this prestigious and much-sought after job role.”
Leo Peyton, the Commercial Director of Iasa Global, added that he “was looking forward to beginning this strategic partnership with Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet and bringing these programs to an even larger community in the years ahead. This is an opportunity to develop the skills, competencies, and career pathways not only of existing and aspiring IT architects, but also those who interact with these teams.”
He added that Ireland “has long been a leader in developing this profession and in understanding the digital advantage and value to an organisation of a highly skilled, world class architect practice. This is another example of that leadership, and we are very excited to work with the community here to develop this further.”
About Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet
At the core of the Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet portfolio is the unique access to industry-led programmes as well as the domain expertise for the development of the technology skills and competencies to help deliver impactful and tangible benefits for Irish-based organisations.
With the rapid changes in technology, the new business models, and the move towards digital transformation, it can assist companies in adding new assets to their balance sheet namely Skills, Competencies and Human Capital.
About Iasa Global
Founded in 2002, Iasa Global is a world leading professional association for technology, business, and enterprise architects. Iasa is the preeminent knowledge-based association focused on the IT architecture profession through the advancement of best practices and education. Iasa delivers programs and services to develop highly qualified business technology architects of all levels. Over fifteen years, Iasa has also developed, with the help of practicing & certified architects from around the world, a comprehensive Business Technology Architecture Body of Knowledge.
Iasa believes in “Architecture Driven Digital Advantage”, the profound and accelerating outcome from business activities, processes, competencies, and models which fully leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies, digital business models, digital operations, and digital customer experiences driven from modern architecture skillsets, tools, and techniques. Iasa has decades of experience assisting organizations around the world in developing their digital practices, growing the architect skills they require in both technical and business staff and helping them gain digital advantage from those skills. For more information on Iasa and the services it provides organizations please contact us at: contactus@iasaglobal.org
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn