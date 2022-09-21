Bison Metals Technologies Announces New CEO

Chris Wilhite

SHAWNEE, OK, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bison Metals Technologies LLC announces the appointment of Chris W. Wilhite as CEO effective October 1, 2022. He succeeds James Burton who served as CEO/President since Bison’s formation on January 1, 2020.

Wilhite has been at Bison Metals since September 2020, serving as Sr. Vice President of Sales and COO. Mr. Wilhite has spent over 32 years in various leadership roles in the copper industry most recently at Cambridge-Lee Industries, Cerro Flow Products, and Wolverine Tube Inc.

“I could not be more grateful to accept the position of CEO with a company that remains focused on putting the customer first,” Wilhite said. “We are grateful to Jim Burton for his leadership during the asset acquisition and start-up of Bison Metals and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. I began my career in the copper industry at this facility. I have tremendous regard for its rich history servicing customers. We will continue to build on this cornerstone along with offering new products segments as we expand our business footprint in the copper industry.”

The Bison Metals Technologies manufacturing site in Shawnee, Oklahoma, U.S.A. has historically provided the most advanced copper product offering for the Industrial, Technical, HVAC, and Refrigeration market. Commitment from Bison Metal’s employees is “Exceeding Customer Expectations.”

