REMOTE AEC STAFFING FIRM ISP EXPERIENCES STUNNING GROWTH U.S. Firms See Benefits of Using Overseas Talent
With 300 AEC professionals in India, ISP offers cost-effective remote staffing, allowing US architects and engineers to focus on higher-level work of projects..
We can save clients up to 50% in production costs and ensure projects are completed quickly and effectively. Our billable cost is about 20% of the client’s billable cost. Our pricing is very flexible.”ORMAND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shortages of architects and engineers and the professionals who support them have translated into a 75 percent growth in four years for International Service Partners (ISP), a leading remote staffing firm that offers degreed and trained professionals to support AEC teams in the United States and Canada.
— Mitesh Smart, PE, LEED AP, and CEO and founder of ISP
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, economic projections point to a need for approximately 1 million more STEM professionals than the U.S. will produce at the current rate by 2025. The shortages are already being felt in many architectural and engineering firms, and ISP now serves more than 250 firms in the U.S.
ISP, which employs more than 300 AEC professionals in India, offers cost-effective remote staffing, allowing architects and engineers to focus on higher-level work such as client meetings and conceptualization. Middle-line production work such as complete creation of construction documents, calculations, and detailing design can be outsourced to the appropriate professional team in India. When North American teams come to work each day, they find their projects have been furthered by their colleagues in India, who work in opposite time zones.
Cost Effective Billing Rates
“We can often save clients up to 50 percent in production costs, and ensure projects are completed quickly and effectively,” says Mitesh Smart, PE, LEED AP, and CEO and founder of ISP. Our billable cost is about 20 percent of the client’s billable cost, and our pricing is very flexible,” says Smart. “Some clients want a per project estimate, others opt for a monthly subscription which guarantees a preset number of working hours and people per month.”
Diverse Services Offered
ISP offers staffing support in architectural services, renderings, MEP engineering, structural engineering, BIM, and third-party quality control. Industries served include architecture and interior design, MEP firms, contractors, reality capture, and surveyor firms.
ISP carefully curates its team in India. The company hires talented English-speaking professionals, and then trains them to serve the U.S. market., via its in-house Training Institute. American architects and engineers routinely visit India to share knowledge of changes in building codes, new technologies, and other essential information. The company even employs a full-time English specialist to ensure that all communication is clear. “Our training offers young professionals in India a chance to expand their careers in a highly collaborative and creative way by working with American architects and engineers.”
“We work best when the client is in control of the project, and use our teams as staff extension,” says Smart. “Building design means you create a custom machine every time. Things will change based on the client’s end program needs, and as the building is being designed, the lead architect or engineer will need to solve problems and may alter the design. We can accommodate needed changes, keeping workflow on time and on budget.”
ABOUT ISP
International Service Partners (ISP) is a remote staffing agency serving the architectural, engineering, contracting, and real estate industries. ISP's unique model starts with its training institute where degreed professionals receive in-depth training on U.S. design standards, codes, materials, and methods. ISP serves clients across the USA and Canada. The company’s operational division is located in India. For more information, visit https://ispusa.net/. North American companies can contact ISP by calling 407-619-6442 or amanda@ispusa.net.
