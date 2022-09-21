Learn and Play Montessori Schools Announces New COO, Katrin Kelbert, as Company Expands Montessori + STEM™ Options
Learn and Play Montessori Schools is proud to announce a new COO. Ms. Katrin Kelbert brings deep experience in the education industry.
We are proud to have Katrin join our team.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori Schools (LAPMS), a best-in-class education company offering daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, kindergarten and afterschool programs at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce that Ms. Katrin Kelbert has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Katrin brings a depth of experience in the education industry and is chartered with helping the company grow to the next level of excellence in education.
— Kiran Grewal
"We are proud to have Katrin join our team," explained Kiran Grewal, founder of Learn and Play Montessori Schools. "Her in-depth, practical experience will help our company expand as a best-in-class provider of daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, kindergarten and after school education services not only in Fremont, Danville, or Dublin but throughout the Bay Area and beyond."
Katrin will be responsible for operations of the entire organization as well as overseeing the company's growth through acquisitions and the opening of new schools. LAPMS is scheduled to open brand new campuses in Milpitas, the Centerville area of Fremont, and the Dublin Ranch area of Dublin.
Katrin was most recently the Executive Vice President (EVP) of School Operations for Spring Education Group, the largest multi-brand private education network nationwide. In this role, Katrin was responsible for 65 schools, 135 leaders, 1,875 teachers and 16,000 students.
Prior to Spring Education, Katrin was the Vice President of Academics and Instruction at Stratford School. In this role, she oversaw the operations and leadership development for 20 campuses, 800 teachers and 6,000 students helping to merge several organizations to form Spring Education. Katrin joined Stratford as the first Regional Director. In this role, Katrin was responsible for operationalizing their first 10 schools and helping the founder successfully transition the company and employees for growth.
Before joining Stratford, Katrin was a Regional Director at Challenger Schools.
Originally from Yorkshire England, Katrin Kelbert began her career in education as an enthusiastic high school teacher with a “kids first” mindset before moving into administration. Katrin enjoys running and long walks on the beach. To learn more about Katrin Kelbert please visit her LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrin-kelbert-91840852/. To learn more about our schools please visit the website, or drill down into specific landing pages such as preschool (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/) or daycare (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/).
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI SCHOOLS
Learn And Play Montessori Schools (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn and Play Montessori Schools is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here