Hoyer Statement Congratulating Kelley Robinson on Being Named the Next President of the Human Rights Campaign

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on Kelley Robinson on being named President of the Human Rights Campaign:

“I join in congratulating Kelley Robinson on being named as the next President of the Human Rights Campaign.  When she takes the helm in November, she will bring to the role an impressive resume and strong leadership experience from her time at Planned Parenthood Action Fund.  She also makes history as the first Black LGBTQ woman to lead the organization, reflecting the diversity of America’s LGBTQ community. 
 
“For over forty years, the Human Rights Campaign has fought for a more just, more tolerant, and more equitable America, in which LGBTQ people can pursue opportunity without discrimination or bigotry.  I’ve been proud to stand with the organization and work closely with its leaders over the years to advance the cause of LGBTQ equality, including when we successfully repealed the discriminatory ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy, which took effect eleven years ago today.  I look forward to working with incoming President Robinson and the rest of the Human Rights Campaign leadership team in the months and years ahead to continue advancing this essential cause, so critical to American democracy and civil rights.”

