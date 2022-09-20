Post Session Report :: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

SB 129, PN 105 (Fontana) – Establishes the Carbon Monoxide Alarm Standards in Child Care Facilities Act providing for requirement of carbon monoxide detectors in child care facilities if the facility uses a fossil-fuel burning heater or appliance or has an attached garage. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1203, PN 1810 (Argall) – An Act preventing the Commonwealth from dealing with persons associated with the Government of Russia or the Government of Belarus; and imposing duties on the Treasury Department and the Attorney General.

Amendment A05215 (Argall) – This amendment requires any person challenging their inclusion on the Department’s list of entities associated with Russia/Belarus to present to the State Treasury Department proof of its removal from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. This replaces the bill’s current provision requiring the Attorney General to handle all challenges lodged by entities disputing their inclusion on the list instead.

The amendment passed by a vote of 49-1 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 431, PN 451 (Laughlin) – The bill Amends Title 34 (Game) by authorizing the sale of antlerless deer licenses through the PA Game Commission’s Automated Licensing Service. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

SB 488, PN 1826 (Mastriano) – An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in State-related institutions, further providing for reporting, for contents of report and for copies and posting and providing for contracts. A vote of 38-12 was recorded.

SB 831, PN 1760 (Dush) – This legislation effectively copies the County Code (Act 130 of 1955) and moves it into Title 16. The bill provides that it is to be construed as substantively identical to the County Code, and that any activities authorized and initiated by Act 130 may be continued under Title 16. The bill simultaneously repeals Act 130. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1255, PN 1698 (Pittman) – Amends the Pennsylvania’s Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act to provide PA DEP’s Bureau of Mine Safety the flexibility in the schedule of maintenance for the replacement of oil and oil filter on diesel-powered equipment. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.