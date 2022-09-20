Dan Keaveney Promoted to Lead Gilbane Building Company's Arizona Business Operations

Gilbane Building Company announces the promotion of Dan Keaveney to Vice President – Area Manager for Arizona. In Keaveney's new role, he will oversee Gilbane's operational, sales and leadership functions in Arizona, based out of the firm's Phoenix office location.

Gilbane Building Company announces the promotion of Dan Keaveney to Vice President – Area Manager for Arizona. Keaveney is stepping in after the retirement of John Clays, who was with Gilbane for 34 years and led the Arizona office for the last five. In Keaveney's new role, he will oversee Gilbane's operational, sales and leadership functions in Arizona, based out of the firm's Phoenix office location. In his new position, Dan will work closely to enhance operations, expand client relationships, ensure best in class project delivery, and drive growth in core and emerging markets.

Keaveney has worked for Gilbane for more than 15 years in nearly every field and operational role, most recently in Gilbane's Chicago office as the Metro Chicago Private Sector leader. "Dan is a dynamic leader with a variety of market sector experience, making him a true asset to the Gilbane brand in Arizona," said, Paul Choquette III, Regional President and fifth-generation Gilbane family member. "Dan is a true builder with a proven track record for complex project delivery, alternate delivery methods, and a passion for lean construction. I am confident he will take our Phoenix office to the next level with a strategic vision."

As a growth-focused leader, Dan will drive operational consistency in the West Division, ensuring the highest level of project delivery. Dan is well versed in Gilbane Culture and will bring his experience from multiple Gilbane offices to the West Division. He provides strong leadership by guiding a collaborative team approach with our clients, design partners and project teams. He is already making strides getting to know the Arizona team and the local market. "It's an exciting time to be building in Arizona, given the state's renewed focus on advanced manufacturing, innovation and revitalization," Keaveney says. "We are proud to be able to help shape the future of Arizona, with a focus on healthcare, corporate, developer and advanced electronics markets."

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.gilbaneco.com.

