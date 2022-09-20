NiceC High Back Camping Chair Launched By Nice Choice Inc.

Fun and Tranquil Camping Trips are now made possible with NiceC's Ultralight Highback Folding Camping Chairs.

Planning a hiking and camping trip with friends seems fun, but getting exhausted at the end of the day can be a nuisance. Nice Choice Inc. introduces an advanced Ultralight High Back Folding Camping Chair, which is upgraded to be comfier with a Removable Pillow, Side Pocket & Carry Bag. This product sounds to be essential to pack for outdoor activities.

The high-back chair is an ideal companion for outdoor fishing, trekking, climbing, barbeque, kids’ sports event, or a soccer game. NiceC high-back camping chair is ergonomically designed, keeping orthopedic recommendations from the first standpoint.

The seat is made with highly breathable polyester that does not impede airflow during extreme outdoor climates. The portable chair can make the day peaceful and relaxing anytime and anywhere.

“Customer satisfaction is our priority goal,” expressed Arron Z, CEO of NICE CHOICE. Inc. Another vital team member, CFO Betty W, further added, “Product quality is the first element of customer satisfaction.” The chair provides a calming experience for various activities such as camping, picnics, hiking festivals, or simply enjoying a hangout on a random day.

NiceC Ultralight High Back Folding Camping Chair is specifically intended to offer comfort for users with a detachable pillow and a comfy position for the user’s neck, arm, and head. It's an all-in-one package with pockets on each side for easy storage of belongings like phones, water, or eatables.

The carrying case with NiceC Ultralight High Back Folding Camping Chair is a charm to make this product easily portable. This unique chair is compact enough to put into any backpack. It is easily transportable with a detachable seat from the aluminum frame. NiceC offers a super easy setup to use the chair. Just fix the poles into the pipe joints, place the seat onto the frame, and here you go.

NiceC created this High Back camping chair using 7075 aviation grade aluminum and 1000D Oxford polyester. Presenting a portable camping chair, a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame is used, so the chair only weighs 2.8 lbs. The 1000 D Nylon Material is 100% washable.

The durable polyester seat and supporting aluminum frames, along with the unique structure of this High Back folding chair, can sustain up to 250 lbs. or 113 kgs. It allows the person to sit comfortably with no worries.

It is an ultimate choice to buy an elegant, lightweight, and portable chair as the company offers its customers 30 Days of Free & Easy Return, Free Shipping, and Lifetime Quality Support.

Customers can now enjoy an exciting outdoor trip with NiceC Camping Chair, which comes with a Removable Pillow, Side Pocket & Carry Bag, Compact, and Heavy Duty exterior for Outdoor Camping with timeless artisan qualities.

To learn more about the innovation in Camping Chairs visit: https://www.nicec.net

About Nice Choice Inc.

Nice Choice Inc., began the journey in 2018 in Los Angeles. The company specializes in creating the best outdoor equipment, children's bikes, fitness equipment, and patio furniture. Fast-expanding Nice Choice Inc. places culture and creativity at the core of every goal and project. They aim to ensure comfort and make outdoor activities fun rather than tiring.

Watch “Nice C Chair converted with Clipchamp”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76SZJf05Fi4

