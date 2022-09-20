Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,040 in the last 365 days.

After Surviving War, AGBU Musicians Come Together to Celebrate Armenian Resilience

Europe, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this September, 22 Armenian musicians and their Maestro Gevorg Muradian of the AGBU-sponsored Artsakh Chamber Orchestra set off to show the world that they were back on track two years since the outbreak of the 2020 Artsakh War.

Little did they know that two weeks after their successful European tour, their compatriots in border towns within Armenia would wake up to a similar fate that they did in Artsakh on the morning of September 27, 2020.

Again, Azeri forces unleashed another widespread attack on cities and villages across the line of demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulting in over 100 deaths of Armenian service members defending Armenia's territorial integrity. 

This irony now gives more meaning to the Orchestra's mission to remind the international community of the indomitability of the Armenian spirit and the music that had been silenced during those 44-days of tragedy, chaos, and loss two years earlier. 

To learn more about the Orchestra and their tour, visit agbu.org.

Attachment 


Carolina Gazal
Armenian General Benevolent Union
917-745-6022
cgazal@agbu.org

You just read:

After Surviving War, AGBU Musicians Come Together to Celebrate Armenian Resilience

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.