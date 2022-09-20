Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,040 in the last 365 days.

IDEX Corporation Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

IDEX CORPORATION IEX today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per common share. This dividend will be paid October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022. This dividend represents the company's 112th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX IEX makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we're proud to say that we now call over 45 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 8,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with nearly $2.8 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IEX".

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company's website at www.idexcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006270/en/

You just read:

IDEX Corporation Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.