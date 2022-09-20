Aircraft Communication System Market worth $12.8 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 9.2%

Aircraft Communication System Market is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2027 from USD 8.2 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027

The report "Aircraft Communication System Market by Connectivity (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF and Data Link), Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs and eVTOL/eSTOL), Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027. The demand for Iris SATCOM and data links such as L-DACS to meet the need of various types of aircraft communications is driven by the rising demand for internet protocol (IP) based broadband. Additionally, it is also anticipated that during the forecast period, the use of commercial off the shelf technology in aircraft communication systems would boost the market's growth globally.

The eVTOL/eSTOL segment is projected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period.

The eVTOL/eSTOL segment is projected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period based on platform. The increased research in wireless communications for eVTOL/eSTOL is driving the growth of this segment.

The SATCOM segment is projected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period.

Based on Connectivity, the SATCOM segment of the aircraft communication system market is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period. Need for better connectivity between aircraft and ground stations and need for uninterrupted satellite communication to drive the SATCOM segment in aircraft communication system market

The Transponders segment is projected to have the largest share in the aircraft communication system market in 2022.

The transponders segment of the aircraft communication system market is expected to have the largest share in 2022. Need for better communication during emergency situations the transponders segment in the aircraft communication system is growing.

North America is projected to have the largest share during the forecasted period.

The aircraft communication system market in North America is accounted to have largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increased growth of air passenger traffic leading to increase in number of new aircraft deliveries and due to presence of leading aircraft communication system manufacturers.

Major companies profiled in the aircraft communication system market report are L3Harris Technologies (US), Thales Group (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Honeywell International Inc. (US)

