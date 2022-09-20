FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 20, 2022

Missouri Veterans Commission Welcomes New Commissioner

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission welcomes new Commissioner Senator Steven Roberts. Roberts was appointed to the Commission on September 15, 2022 by Minority/Floor Leader John Rizzo.

Senator Roberts, who represents District 5, in the City of St. Louis, is a fourth-generation St. Louis native and holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Communication Studies from the University of Miami and a law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law. In addition to his legislative duties, Sen. Roberts serves as a Captain with the Missouri Air National Guard in the JAG Corps. He graduated from the United States Air Force’s Judge Advocate Staff Officer Course (JASOC) and was selected as the Senior Ranking Officer for the JASOC class of approximately 50 attorneys. The JAG Corps is an elite group of law professionals who provide a full range of legal services to the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. He is also the managing partner of Roberts Law, LLC.

Senator Roberts will fill the vacancy created by Senator Jill Schupp. Senator Schupp served on the Commission from January 2017 to September 2022.

The Missouri Veterans Commission is composed of nine members. Two members of the Senate, one appointed by the president pro tem of the Senate and one appointed by the Senate minority floor leader. Two members of the House of Representatives, one appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives and one appointed by the House minority floor leader. Five members are Veterans appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov. To learn more about the Missouri Veterans Commission, visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov