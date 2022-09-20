Gov. Wolf: PA Receives $240 Million to Improve Water Infrastructure

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania was awarded $240 million for water infrastructure improvements by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The funding, which will help communities across Pennsylvania access clean drinking water, improve wastewater treatment, clean up pollution, protect the environment and increase disaster resilience, was made possible through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Pennsylvanians need and deserve clean, safe water,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is a historic investment in public health, the environment and storm and disaster preparedness. With this money, Pennsylvania can help guarantee the safety of our drinking water, improve wastewater treatment and help our stormwater system cope with the increased damage from storms worsened by climate change.

“Thank you to President Biden and all of the federal lawmakers who advocated for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The investments you are making in Pennsylvania will improve quality of life for our residents and help build a brighter future for our commonwealth.”

The $240 million investment will be distributed by PENNVEST. This funding supplements the $67 million already awarded to Pennsylvania in fiscal year 2022 for its Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.

