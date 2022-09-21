Bellevue, WA Design/Build firm Gallagher Construction, LLC named to TOP 500 for 2022
Gallagher Construction, LLC continues to build upon its remodeling success with their client-centric approach, talented team and a transparent business practice
The creative and energetic tenure that we enjoy as a Team and the relationships that we develop with our Clients together help galvanize the success of our projects”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellevue, WA (September 21, 2022) – Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Gallagher Construction, LLC No. 429 Nationally on its 44th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2022. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies nationwide. In 2022, the TOP 500 represented over $16 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.
Gallagher Construction, LLC was chosen as a 2022 Top 500 remodeler for the second consecutive year by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.
Gallagher Construction, LLC is a nationally award-winning Design/Build remodeling company based in Bellevue, WA. Gallagher is founded on the principles of being Client focused, Quality driven and Community based. Their designers, project managers, craftspeople and trade-partners are some of the very best in the industry. “We all have a very clear understanding that we exist as a design/build remodeling company because of our clients, so we treat our clients accordingly. The process that we have in place has been developed and refined to optimize the experience of our clients and to maximize the opportunity of their home remodel projects. Our transparent business practices deliver accountability. The creative and energetic tenure that we enjoy as a Team and the relationships that we develop with our clients together help galvanize the success of our projects,” states GCLLC Team member Sean Gallagher.
“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”
Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.
