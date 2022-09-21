Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,767 in the last 365 days.

Bellevue, WA Design/Build firm Gallagher Construction, LLC named to TOP 500 for 2022

Gallagher Construction, LLC continues to build upon its remodeling success with their client-centric approach, talented team and a transparent business practice

The creative and energetic tenure that we enjoy as a Team and the relationships that we develop with our Clients together help galvanize the success of our projects”
— Sean Gallagher
BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellevue, WA (September 21, 2022) – Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Gallagher Construction, LLC No. 429 Nationally on its 44th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2022. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies nationwide. In 2022, the TOP 500 represented over $16 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.

Gallagher Construction, LLC was chosen as a 2022 Top 500 remodeler for the second consecutive year by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Gallagher Construction, LLC is a nationally award-winning Design/Build remodeling company based in Bellevue, WA. Gallagher is founded on the principles of being Client focused, Quality driven and Community based. Their designers, project managers, craftspeople and trade-partners are some of the very best in the industry. “We all have a very clear understanding that we exist as a design/build remodeling company because of our clients, so we treat our clients accordingly. The process that we have in place has been developed and refined to optimize the experience of our clients and to maximize the opportunity of their home remodel projects. Our transparent business practices deliver accountability. The creative and energetic tenure that we enjoy as a Team and the relationships that we develop with our clients together help galvanize the success of our projects,” states GCLLC Team member Sean Gallagher.

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

Sean M Gallagher
Gallagher Construction, LLC
+1 425-748-4468
email us here

You just read:

Bellevue, WA Design/Build firm Gallagher Construction, LLC named to TOP 500 for 2022

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.