Linshom Medical Selected as Finalist in “Swim with the Sharks” Competition at the ASA National Meeting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical was selected as a Finalist in the “Swim with the Sharks” competition held by FAER (Foundation for Anesthesia Education & Research) in October at the American Society for Anesthesiologists (ASA) National Meeting in New Orleans.
Linshom was picked from a competitive field for one of three spots in the seed stage and beyond competition presentations.
Linshom intends to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and expense due to unrecognized respiratory decline in healthcare. Outside of the operating room and intensive care unit, the options for respiratory monitoring of non-intubated patients are limited; typically clinical attention (nursing rounds) and intermittent pulse oximetry are used. This standard of care misses 90% of adverse event warnings and 75% of these are respiratory in nature.
Identifying these respiratory decline events (RDE) early will allow clinical teams to take action and intervene before a crisis develops. Linshom’s small, FDA cleared, respiratory sensor provides an operating room quality respiratory profile at the patient’s bedside or home.
Linshom is currently raising a Series A Preferred round of investment. Interested parties should contact info@LinshomForLife.com to learn more.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS
Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 55,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves. For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment.
ABOUT LINSHOM MEDICAL, INC.
Linshom (“to breathe”) is first to deliver an Operating Room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside (or home) for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com or write to info@LinshomForLife.com.
Linshom Medical, Inc.
+1 443-994-1448
rhughen@linshomforlife.com