MDC invites women to hike Fellows Lake Trail on Oct. 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Comfortable temperatures, an abundance of wildlife activity, and the arrival of fall colors make fall an excellent time for a hike.

With that in mind, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center will conduct a women’s hike on Oct. 8 at the Fellows Lake Trail. This five-mile hike, which will be from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., is for ages 14 and up. Girls ages 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186550

At this event, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will point out some of the natural features that can be seen at this popular reservoir on the north side of Springfield. People should dress for the weather, wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring a water bottle. They can also bring binoculars if they wish. Program participants will meet at the Fellows Lake Trailhead East. To get directions to the hike or for more information, people can e-mail Raos at Jordanya.Raos@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-888-4237.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.