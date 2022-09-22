NSITE and Baker Communications Inc. Develop an Accessible Customer Outcome Selling Certificate Program
Pilot Program Opens Doors for Developing Transferable Skills in Sales and Related Industries
NSITE's offerings include new training modules and certificates that open the doors for talented individuals who are blind or low vision to enter many professions.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2020 Statista survey, more than 1.57 million Americans work in manufacturing and wholesale sales, one of the nation’s top business professions. To tap into the opportunities for positions throughout sales in every business sector, NSITE’s Leadership and Learning Team has partnered with one the nation’s leading sales transformation organizations, Baker Communications Inc., to update and transform its Customer Outcome Selling to be an accessible program for individuals who are blind or low vision.
— Marianne Haegeli
“NSITE continues to evolve its offerings to include new training modules and certificates and certification programs that open the doors for talented individuals who are blind or low vision to enter many professions including sales, and are equally certified and job-ready for careers across any number of industries and career tracks,” notes NSITE Learning & Leadership Director Marianne Haegeli.
The 16-hour virtual workshop is offered over the course of four days with lectures, activities, interactive role play, and a post-program evaluation. The workshop is part of NSITE’s Career Skills Training Programs. Participants in the inaugural pilot class gave the program high marks for its relevance, clarity, extremely engaging content, and clear takeaways.
“When NSITE approached us about this collaboration, we felt it was the perfect fit for our organization, which continually evolves to meet the latest business needs. NSITE took a great program that has been a cornerstone of our assessment tools and offerings and ensured that we could deliver this program together for an often overlooked talent pool,” notes Baker’s Chief of Staff, Joe DiDonato.
What is Customer Outcome Selling?
Baker’s Outcome Selling Methodology is developed with the customer in mind, starting with their outcomes and working backward. As a result of this workshop, sellers will be able to explain why an outcome-based mindset drives results and how to effectively find leads, gain insights, and reach out to prospects with the customer at the core focus every step of the way.
This program starts by diving deep into your organization's selling capabilities through the Sales Effectiveness and Improvement Analysis (SEIA). Outcome Selling's key frameworks are the 5D Selling Methodology and SOLVE. The 5D Selling Methodology is the roadmap to build trust and deepen customer relationships. SOLVE helps you dive deep in order to uncover your customers' desired outcomes. By combining these three, you will gain your customer's trust in your ability to help them achieve their unique outcomes.
With the success of the pilot program, NSITE & Baker plan to offer the program quarterly through NSITE U, the gateway to a learning management system developed to provide individuals who are blind and low-vision with on-demand accessible tools, programs and certificates to help them succeed in today’s technologically advanced workforce.
The next application for the class will begin later this winter at https://nsite.org/training/
About NSITE
NSITE provides a continuum of employment services that connect employers with talented, dedicated people who are blind or low-vision to meet their workforce needs. NSITE’s services are also available to veterans. NSITE works with job candidates and employers equally, to ensure that finding the right employee-employer match is as smooth and seamless as possible. With a range of offerings that include talent development, corporate diversity awareness training, and job placement services through the proprietary NSITE CONNECT job board, NSITE is the go-to consultancy for blind and low-vision talent and corporate leadership to substantially reduce the unemployment rate for the BVI community. Connect with NSITE: Twitter and LinkedIn Get_NSITE.
About Baker Communications, Inc.
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI use sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.
As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, technology to deliver personalized individual learning and coaching paths, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
Judy Musa
MoJJo Collaborative Communications
+1 732-687-1556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn