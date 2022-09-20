Province Sets Offshore Wind Target

CANADA, September 20 - The Province has set a target to offer leases for five gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 to support its budding green hydrogen industry.

“Setting this target sends a clear signal to the world that Nova Scotia is open for business and becoming an international leader in offshore wind and green hydrogen development,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are taking every opportunity to develop our renewable energy market, not only to fight global climate change, but also to create green jobs here in Nova Scotia.”

Leases for offshore wind development will be granted through a competitive bid process jointly managed by the provincial and federal governments, and the first call for bids will be in 2025. After reaching the five-gigawatt target, calls for bids will be based on market opportunities.

The most promising use for offshore wind energy is generating renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen for use in the province and for export. Green hydrogen is a clean alternative to fossil fuels because it does not create greenhouse gas emissions. Offshore wind is also another option to help Nova Scotia and Canada meet future clean electricity needs.

The Province also announced that it is developing a green hydrogen action plan to be released in 2023. The plan will outline the role green hydrogen can play in the transition to clean energy and the steps the government will take to build this industry, which will help Nova Scotia reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Premier Houston will attend the WindEnergy Hamburg and H2 Expo and Conference in Germany later this month to promote Nova Scotia as a secure source of clean, renewable energy for the world and to support the investment and development of the emerging green hydrogen market.

Nova Scotia has multiple assets that combine to make the province a sought-after location for large-scale green hydrogen production and export, such as:

being one of the top three wind regimes in the world

a uniquely large continental shelf that is ideal for floating and fixed wind platforms

a geographic advantage for international shipping

an experienced and competitive marine service and supply chain

academic researchers with expertise in clean technology

a wealth of experience from the oil and gas industry.

Nova Scotia’s offshore wind industry will be developed in consultation with fishers, First Nations and other stakeholders. It will also take into account the federal-provincial regional assessment for offshore wind that is currently underway.

Quotes: The Government of Canada is pleased to support our partners in Nova Scotia in delivering the deployment of clean offshore wind. This clean energy target represents an ambitious step forward towards delivering a net-zero economy powered in part by wind and hydrogen, while delivering sustainable jobs for Nova Scotians and Canadians. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Nova Scotia offers some of the best offshore wind resources in the world, with ample capacity to serve both local and international green hydrogen markets. We will use this geography to our advantage in our pursuit of offshore wind as one of many solutions to help fight climate change and grow our green economy. This is a promising opportunity for Nova Scotia. Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Today’s announcement further strengthens Canada’s role as a leader in renewable energy and provides a great opportunity for the marine industry in Nova Scotia. The government’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 exemplifies that progress in the renewable energy sector is essential to the future of innovation, climate change and the economy. Melanie Nadeau, CEO, Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE)

Quick Facts: offshore wind projects will be administered by the current offshore petroleum regulator whose mandate will be expanded and name changed to the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Board (from Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board)

the board will ensure offshore wind projects meet all safety and environmental requirements

hydrogen is a gas that is produced by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and water; when hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity like wind power, it is called green hydrogen

green hydrogen is considered a clean, renewable source of energy because there are no greenhouse gas emissions when it is produced or when it is burned

green hydrogen could also help industrial processes, heavy transportation and the marine sector get off fossil fuels faster

