New Hotel Booking Engine Is A Game Changer
API feeds, White Label Solutions, Platform Upgrades And Customizations Are Just The BeginningPEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If one is going purely by when the company was formed, then TravCoding is a true upstart. But when one peels back the layers, one will see a seasoned management team that reads like a ‘Who's Who’ of the travel industry. Preparing to launch their new travel booking platform has certainly created a buzz. "It's been a long time since anyone has done anything exciting in this business" noted Ron New, CFO of TravCoding. "And it's not just our B2B clients we were thinking of in this endeavor. Giving the end user a product that is fast, accurate, and brings value is critical to everyone's success."
In a relatively short period of time, TravCoding has been able to go from concept to reality. Fernando Fortini, President and Head of the Development Team stated "We studied, analyzed, and evaluated pretty much every travel platform out there. While getting a good look at what existed elsewhere was very instructive, we were amazed by how many features each didn't have, and that end users would need to improve their efficiencies and bottom lines. It became quite obvious that some of the key things we assumed most platforms would have simply didn’t exist. That was truly our ‘EUREKA’ moment. "
The brand offers white label and customized platform developments, plus a full product portfolio, including payment and service support. The platform will be immediately available to all existing partners, including online travel company TravNow (http://travnow.com) and its 150,000-strong membership base.
“We essentially went door to door and asked other industry professionals what was missing from their platform. What would help them the most? And then we built it.”, said VP and partner Chris Keller.
And TravCoding’s new hotel booking platform is not all there is to be excited about. They have developed a lightning-fast API feed for their clients along with the one-step option for white-labeling their platform, along with providing options for affordable customized programming to suit the needs of any type of end user. To see it for yourself, TravCoding will be booking demo times beginning the week of September 19th, which will be hosted by its Vice President, Chris Keller.
About TravCoding
TravCoding is a fast-growing Travel Technology firm. With internally developed, unique hotel and condo booking platforms offering over 30 APIs of low-cost inventory, the platform is a powerful solution. The company develops white label and custom solutions for travel wholesalers, member groups, and other companies with unique travel niches. Complete Travel Booking Platforms are also available: Cruise, Condo, Hotel, Package, Curated Vacations, and services are all available to meet the needs of even the largest of organizations. Offices are located in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. TravCoding utilizes US-based customer service teams to bolster our service levels to our wholesale clients.
Learn more at www.TravCoding.com or contact Chris Keller at chris@travcoding.com. Travcoding is a subsidiary of TravNow Holdings, which provides member-based travel subscriptions.
