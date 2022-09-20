Continental Wins 2022 PACE Technology and Partnership Awards

Continental's MK C2 brake-by-wire system, developed jointly with BMW Group, wins 2022 Automotive News PACE Award

The MK C2 brake system contributes to the overall performance of a vehicle by making it more efficient, safer, and scalable

BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for benchmark collaboration on the development of CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access

Technology company Continental has won a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its MK C2 brake-by-wire system. Additionally, BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for their development of the CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access technology. The awards were announced during the annual ceremony on September 19 at the Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/

"We are honored to receive this award to back up our belief of the positive impact MK C2 will have for drivers," said Lutz Kuehnke, head of Business Area Safety and Motion, Continental North America. "Our team thrives off innovation and we're proud to have that commitment recognized among peers. As you can see, the competition to revolutionize in this space is fierce. Recognition like this inspires us to do even more to shape the future of mobility."

MK C2, the winning technology of the night, is Continental's second-generation brake-by-wire system. Based on an outstanding joint development together with BMW Group, MK C2 went into series production for the German premium manufacturer BMW Group in July 2022. The MK C2 is used across all BMW Group vehicle segments, independent of powertrain technology.

MK C2 brake system contributes to the overall performance of a vehicle by making it more efficient, safer, and scalable. The system integrates the master cylinder (MC), brake booster and control systems (ABS and ESC) into a single compact and lightweight module. In terms of benefits to the driver, the system offers significantly quicker buildup of autonomous braking pressure than conventional hydraulic systems, resulting in a swift response when braking.

"The MK C2 enables a new future of braking," said Kuehnke. "It can be integrated in all types of powertrain architectures and, thanks to its high efficiency, reduces CO2 while extending range. The MK C2 is scalable to support SAE Level 3 or higher. The capabilities and benefits offered by MK C2 bring the brake-by-wire system to the next level."

In 2017, Continental was honored with the PACE Award for its integrated brake system MK C1, the first iteration of the brake-by-wire solution. The MK C2 has been in series production since July 2022.

PACE Innovation Partnership Award for Continental and BMW Group

In addition to the MK C2 Automotive News PACE Award, Continental and BMW Group were awarded a PACE Innovation Partnership Award for their collaboration on the CoSmA digital access solution technology.

"It is an honor to have our seamless teamwork with BMW Group recognized by PACE," said Aruna Anand, head of Business Area Architecture and Networking, Continental North America. "The future of mobility is reliant on technology and because of our strong partnership with BMW Group, drivers now have more convenience when it comes to their personal mobility."

CoSmA smart device-based access allows drivers to access and start their vehicle by using digital key on their smartphone. The hands-free access is the first available ultra-wideband based solution on the market today, setting the standard for vehicle access technology.

The technology was developed as a result of the cross-industry Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), which brought together automotive companies, smartphone manufacturers and technology companies, such as Continental and BMW Group, to drive innovation by enhancing communication and integration between smartphones and vehicles.

The 28th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

Continental earned an Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit.

Continental's CoSmA digital vehicle access was also recognized as 2022 PACE Award finalist. For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace. To learn more about Continental's award-winning technology, visit www.continental.com.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/