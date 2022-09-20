Hall and Hall Auctions Sells 411-Acre Sells Virginia Farm Tied to George Washington's Family for $7.48 Million

A 411-acre property in Berryville, Virginia, that once belonged to a first cousin of George Washington, sold for $7.48 million at auction. The auction attracted about 60 people in attendance with 18 participating in bidding either online or in person, according to Scott Shuman of Hall and Hall, who handled the auction.

BERRYVILLE, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A 411-acre Virginia farm that once belonged to close family members of George Washington sold for $7.48 million at auction on Wednesday, September 14th. The auction attracted about 60 people in attendance with 18 participating in bidding either online or in person according to Scott Shuman of Hall and Hall, who handled the auction. Known as Clifton, the property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and was once owned by Warner Washington, a first cousin of George Washington, who is believed to have spent significant time on the property, as well. Located on the north end of the Shenandoah Valley, the estate has expansive views, pastures and rolling hills, and is approximately one hour away from Washington, D.C. For more information or any questions, please contact Scott Shuman of Hall and Hall Auctions at 970-716-2120 or go to https://hallhall.com/.

"We are very proud of this auction," said Shuman. "The property had been on the market for more than a year with only four showings. Through a well-publicized auction, Hall and Hall Auctions was able to generate 30 showings, nationwide interest, and a sale price of $7.48 million, which exceeded expectations."

In addition to the stately four-bedroom manor house, there's a fully restored three-bedroom stone house from 1844 on the property, plus a farmhouse with three bedrooms. Extensive farm facilities include multiple barns, three silos and a farm office. The estate has recently served as a functioning farm as well as a vacation rental and event venue.

Confederate General Stonewall Jackson quartered his cavalry in one of Clifton's barns during the Civil War, and the manor house was also the headquarters of General John Mosby's Confederate army in August 1864. Later, the Union General Phil Sheridan would direct area maneuvers from the farm.

Over the past eight years, the seller updated the property's pool complex, added a tennis court and paved the roads, among other improvements. The previous owners restored the manor house, adding in modern updates while retaining historical details.

About Hall and Hall: Hall and Hall, an employee-owned company with 18 offices throughout the western U.S. and over 35 employee-owners, is the largest "full service" farm and ranch brokerage in America. Real estate brokerage and auction activities range between $500 million and $1 billion in sales per year. Hall and Hall's geographical reach and unique ownership/partnership structure ensures that its clients receive the highest level of local knowledge and personal service as well as the national and international perspective to make informed acquisition and management decisions. https://hallhall.com/

