Atlanta Supporters Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes at the Georgia 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Presented by FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential and the Sovereign Condominium recently hosted the Georgia 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and raised more than $15,000 to benefit the FDNY Counseling Unit and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential and the Sovereign Condominium recently hosted the Georgia 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, joining thousands across the country who climbed 110 flights of stairs, the equivalent of the World Trade Center, on the 21st anniversary of that tragic day. Local participants and donors helped raise more than $15,000 to benefit the FDNY Counseling Unit and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

On September 10, 2022, more than 100 climbers symbolically began their ascent at the Sovereign, Buckhead's tallest building, at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit in 2001. Those in attendance included firefighters from former FDNY Engine 290 and Atlanta Engine 3, local police, sponsors, vendors and members of the community.

"We are so proud to organize this event each year in honor of the first responders who selflessly gave their lives that day, and I was truly touched to see the outpouring of support this year," said Danny Ellis, president of FirstService Residential, the leader in residential property management. "At FirstService Residential, we are committed to supporting social causes and the communities where we live and work."

The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are held across the country to honor and remember the 343 FDNY firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Since 2016, the Georgia event has been presented by FirstService Residential and has been held at the Sovereign, a residential building managed by the company, for three years. During the pandemic, there was a two-year hiatus, but supporters were eager to return to the in-person event this year.

"For me, this has really become a passion project," said Pascale Kowalski, executive assistant at FirstService Residential who has been instrumental in organizing this event. "It's just incredible to see the firefighters in uniform making the climb with all of us together. It's an emotional day and well worth the effort."

Special thanks were extended to the top three fundraising teams: FirstService Residential associates, Strategic Claim Consultants and the Paul Davis group. Generous sponsors included Epic, Paul Davis, Sears Pool, Game Changers, Giant Enterprises, Gray Contracting, Winter Capriola Zenner Attorneys at Law, Century Fire Protection, Alford & Alford Certified Public Accountants, PC, Lueder, Larkin & Hunter, Team Pest USA, North Georgia Landscape Management, BCJ Building Services, Remediation Group, and ZAGG.

For those interested in getting involved in next year's event, contact Kowalski at Pascale.Elkhouri@fsresidential.com or visit https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/georgia22.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

