Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc Presents A Night Of RnB- Secure The Tatas and Save The Crown

A night of Disco Themed Music performed by some of LA's hottest Independent Artist while honoring Breast Cancer Survivors- Special Guest Mathew Knowles

Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc. is a 501 c 3 Organization with a mission to help women that are going through cancer, fight with dignity and grace.”
— Tarsha Rodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned R&B singer and Breast Cancer Survivor Tarsha Rodgers, is pleased to announce the Fourth Annual “Still I Rise From Cancer” event October 8, 2022 at The Celebrity Centre International in LA. It’s a Night of Providing support, and awareness about this unrelenting disease; it is also a tribute to Disco while honoring Breast Cancer Survivors and women currently in the fight

The event will feature disco performances from: Tarsha Rodgers - CEO of Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc., Rory Darvel, Lettrice Lawrence, Traci "Ebony" Brown, Kinji Hithe, Zeia Wilson, NeiCe Knight, Sheri Thompson-Whitten, Keara White, Tyanta Snow, and Braxton Rodgers.

With a Guest Star Performance from Stevie Wonder's - KJLH Radio Free Performance Choir.

The Special Guest Speaker and Chest Cancer Survivor is Mathew Knowles. Mr. Knowles has architected the careers of Destiny's Child, LeAndrea Johnson, Beyonce’ and Solange, just to name a few, and has worked with legends such as Chaka Khan, O’Jays, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others.

The host for the evening is Radio Free/ KJLH personality and actress, Ms. Tammi Mac.

Save the date October 8, 2022 Red Carpet 4pm(16:00) Show Begins at 5:00pm (17:00) at The Celebrity Centre International, 5930 Franklin Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028
For more info: please call 323-842-5916 or email info@stillirisefromcancer.org. Tickets are $35 (purchased online only) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-rnb-save-the-tatas-tickets-388873480047 search for Still I Rise From Cancer, inc or A Night of RnB Save the Tatas.

Still I Rise From Cancer, inc., is dedicated to helping women that have to go through grueling cancer treatments. They provide funding to cancer patients who want to keep their hair by equipping them with the latest cold cap technology and providing assistance including education regarding the use of cold caps, as well as quality wigs for those who do not qualify for caps.

Still I Rise from Cancer, Inc., is a 501(c)3 organization based in Los Angeles, California.

You can help women go through cancer with dignity and grace. Donations can be made to the organization to help women save their hair during chemo by going to the eventbrite site or www.stillirisefromcancer.org

