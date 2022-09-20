Pimentel: Remember lessons from Martial Law, fight disinformation

On the eve of the 50th Anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, the son of Martial Law victim, the late Senate President Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel, Jr., reminded Filipinos to look back, learn from the mistakes of the past, guard our freedom and democracy, and fight disinformation.

"From a son who had seen his father suffer from the abuses of martial law and had witnessed his father imprisoned four times, I tell you this: the atrocities and abuses that transpired during this period were real - no amount of disinformation can change that."

"Each of us has the responsibility of keeping the lessons learned from martial law intact. They should never be forgotten," he stressed.