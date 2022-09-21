O'CONNOR INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES NATIONAL CIVICS CHALLENGE

4th Annual Civics Competition Offers Student and Teacher Prizes

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration for the 4th annual Civics Challenge, an online civics competition for middle school students, opens Monday, September 26, 2022.

Open to all students currently in 6th, 7th and 8th grades, participants are challenged to choose one topic and express their knowledge of civics through various art forms. Categories include a short video, song, poetry, written essay, or mixed media art, including a poster, painting or sculpture via a photograph submission of the artwork.

Participants may choose from the following six topics: the Legislative Branch, the Executive Branch, the Judicial Branch, Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities, Checks & Balances, and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Finalists in each grade will be awarded Apple products, including a Macbook Pro for first place winners. Registration opens Monday, September 26, 2022 and entries may be submitted through March 31, 2023.

In addition to student prizes, middle school teachers whose students achieve at least 25% registration for the Civics Challenge can earn a $100 gift card. Teachers whose student(s) earn an Apple prize will receive an additional $250 gift card.

The Civics Challenge is part of the multigenerational programs of the Institute and its "Civics for Life" dedication to lifelong civics learning for all ages.

Learn more or register at www.OConnorInstitute.org.

Take the Civics Challenge!