Assistant Attorney General, Vermont Department of Taxes Legal Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office seeks a talented and motivated attorney to join the Office’s legal team providing legal services to the Vermont Department of Taxes. This position offers the opportunity to serve the public in an exciting, dynamic practice and be an integral part of State government, in addition to workplace flexibility and very competitive benefits.

The individual selected for this position will represent the Department of Taxes in administrative litigation and appeals in Superior Court and the Vermont Supreme Court and provide advice and counsel to the Department’s Divisions. The position is located at the Department of Taxes at 133 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont, with a hybrid-remote schedule opportunity. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver. Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills; tax law experience is helpful but not required; and at least two years of experience is preferred.

This is an exempt, full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. This position will remain open until filled.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Please submit resume, references, and writing sample by email to Deb Matthews: ago.info@vermont.gov. Please reference the job title “Assistant Attorney General/Vermont Department of Taxes” with your application. Questions about the position may be directed to Will Baker: Will.Baker@vermont.gov.

VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES (VDT) BACKGROUND CHECKS: Candidates must agree to be fingerprinted and pass a background check to be eligible for this position, which will involve access to sensitive federal tax information. Background checks are required by the Internal Revenue Service and are authorized under Vermont law. 3 V.S.A. § 241. In accordance with VDT Standard Operating Procedure 2018-01, Background Investigations, Vermont and national criminal record checks will be conducted on all candidates. Candidates will have the right to withdraw their application before fingerprinting or a background check is conducted.

