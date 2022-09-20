RIDE to Present Green Ribbon Winner Barrington Middle School with $1.5 Million Energy Bonus

BARRINGTON, R.I. – Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will join Barrington Public Schools students, staff, and administrators on a tour of Barrington Middle School, which recently qualified for a $1.5 million energy bonus due to its energy-efficient, high quality learning environments. The tour and special plaque presentation will take place today, Tuesday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. Media is invited.

The announcement follows the school’s designation as a National Green Ribbon School for 2020-2021. U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools are nationally recognized as some of America’s most successful educational institutions in reducing their environmental impact and cost, improving health and wellness, and providing effective and sustainable education.

“Barrington Middle School shines as a model 21st century learning environment,” said Governor Dan McKee. “This designation is a tribute to Rhode Island’s unwavering commitment to creating sustainable, high-quality learning spaces. We are thrilled Barrington Middle School has qualified for this additional funding, which will benefit Barrington students, families, and taxpayers, for years to come.”

"Our public schools nationwide can play a critical role in moving our country towards environmental sustainability,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. “Congratulations to Barrington Middle School for receiving this noteworthy designation, taking their environmental mission further and qualifying for the energy bonus. Through strategic investments, Barrington Middle School is reducing its carbon footprint and setting a strong example for schools statewide.”

“I am so impressed with the commitment Barrington Public Schools has shown in fostering wellness in their school communities,” said Chair of the Council of Elementary and Secondary Education Patti DiCenso. “Not only is this National Green Ribbon School making an environmental difference, but it is also teaching our kids the importance of environmental literacy and promoting real-world learning, STEM education and green career preparation. Bravo, Barrington, and all our Rhode Island schools making an impact.”

The additional funding comes as part of a 2% state foundational Housing Aid bonus, which is offered to Green Ribbon Schools that meet all energy prerequisites within the Northeast Collaborative for High Performance Schools Protocol (NECHPS).

Commissioner Infante-Green will join Barrington Superintendent Michael Messore, Barrington Middle School Principal Dr. Andrew Anderson and students and staff during the tour of the school Tuesday. Infante-Green will also present the school with its National Green Ribbon plaque.

“High-quality school facilities are foundational to promoting excellence in learning for every child in Rhode Island schools. Barrington Middle School serves as a tremendous example of targeted investments and what we can achieve when we work together,” said Commissioner Infante-Green. “The work is not done. Through the $250 million statewide school construction bond included in the FY23 budget which will be considered by voters this fall, we hope to continue to reimagine and rebuild our schools so all students can thrive. Congratulations to Barrington Public Schools, and we look forward to more National Green Ribbon designations in Rhode Island’s future.”

“We are tremendously proud Barrington Middle School has been recognized as a National Green Ribbon School and has qualified for the Energy Bonus,” said Superintendent Michael Messore. “This honor is reflective of the school community’s dedication to cost-saving, health promoting, and performance-enhancing sustainability practices. Barrington is honored to celebrate this accomplishment alongside our students and staff and serve as a model of 21st century learning.”

As one of the first new construction projects to receive additional housing aid bonuses, Barrington Middle School opened to students in the fall of 2019. The state-of-the-art academic wing including collaboration, maker space, and media center are complemented by the expanded gymnasium, auditorium, and performing arts spaces and public areas. Renovated exterior spaces include outdoor learning space, new athletic fields, and extensive bicycle parking linking to the East Bay Bicycle Path and surrounding residential neighborhood.

"This achievement demonstrates the dedication of our townspeople, officials, administration, school committee, faculty and students to improving the health of our community and to reducing the environmental impact of our school,” said Barrington Middle School Principal Dr. Andrew Anderson. “We are honored to be selected as a National Green Ribbon School and to serve as an example of how teamwork can make an impact."

In addition to an energy savings 40% above the International Energy Conservation Baseline, Barrington Middle School has empowered students to take a role in environmental literacy.

The Portsmouth School Department also received the 2021 Green Ribbon Award. Additionally, Lincoln High School was designated as a 2022 National Green Ribbon School. Rhode Island has sixteen Green Ribbon Schools, which is the most in the region. For a list of Rhode Island’s Green Ribbon Schools and the national program, visit:

https://www.ride.ri.gov/FundingFinance/SchoolBuildingAuthority/GreenSchoolhouses.aspx

https://www2.ed.gov/programs/green-ribbon-schools/index.html