O’CONNOR INSTITUTE TO PRESENT PROP. 211 ONLINE DEBATE

Debate Guests Terry Goddard & Jon Riches

“Campaign Contributions ~ Disclose or No?” Will Be Topic

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the questions that will be put to Arizona voters this November is one asked by Proposition 211: should the original source of campaign contributions be disclosed? To elucidate the matter and present the strongest positions for their opposing opinions, Terry Goddard and Jon Riches will join the Institute for a live, online debate, moderated by Liam Julian. The online live debate will take place on Tuesday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m. Arizona time.

Terry Goddard is the former attorney general for the state of Arizona, served as mayor of Phoenix and was president of the National League of Cities. His areas of legal practice include urban development, consumer protection, financial services, anti-money laundering, and environmental issues.

Jon Riches is director of National Litigation for the Goldwater Institute’s Scharf-Norton Center for Constitutional Litigation and its General Counsel. He litigates in federal, state and appellate courts in the areas of economic liberty, regulatory reform, free speech, government transparency, and school choice.

A "YES" vote on Proposition 211 shall have the effect of requiring additional disclosures and reporting by certain entities and persons about their campaign media spending. A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on campaign finance reporting requirements.

Moderating the debate will be Liam Julian, director of public policy for the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy.

The webcast is presented in keeping with the vision of the Institute, “to create a nation where important policy decisions affecting our future are made through a process of critical analysis of facts and informed participation of all citizens.

To register for this complimentary debate or for more information, visit www.OConnorInstitute.org.