Sandra Day O’Connor Institute Announces Scholarships for Arizona High School Seniors in Statewide Civics Program

Deloitte Foundation Arizona Scholar Program Supports Five $5,000 Scholarships

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute announced that applications are now open for multiple $5,000 scholarships for graduating Arizona high school seniors participating in the Institute’s O’Connor Institute Ambassadors Civics & Debate Club, a free national online program focused on civics education and civil discourse.

This year, eligible Arizona students have the opportunity to be considered for the national John Jay Fetzer Memorial Scholarship, as well as five additional $5,000 scholarships made possible through the Deloitte Foundation Arizona Scholars Program. Both scholarships aim to honor Arizona students selected by the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for academic achievement, leadership, strong civic knowledge, and excellence in respectful debate.

“We are pleased to recognize Arizona high school seniors who have demonstrated a strong commitment to civic learning and leadership through this support from the Deloitte Foundation,” said Sarah Suggs, president and CEO of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute. “As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence, these scholarships highlight the importance of preparing young people to engage thoughtfully with our civic institutions and constitutional principles.”

The O’Connor Institute Ambassadors Civics & Debate Club connects high school students from across the state and country through guided discussions, educational programming, and opportunities to engage with constitutional principles and contemporary civic issues. The program emphasizes critical thinking, leadership development, and constructive dialogue across differing viewpoints.

The John Jay Fetzer Memorial Scholarship honors a late colleague of the Institute and is awarded to an exemplary graduating Ambassador who reflects the organization’s core values of civility, inclusivity, thoughtful civic engagement, and academic achievement.

The Deloitte Foundation Arizona Scholars scholarships supports Arizona students who are committed to civic learning and leadership. Participation in the O’Connor Institute Ambassadors program enables students to demonstrate meaningful extracurricular engagement and civic involvement. Graduating seniors who meet program requirements are also eligible to receive an O’Connor Institute Ambassadors graduation cord in recognition of their participation.

“We’re proud to support the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute and Arizona high school students through the Deloitte Foundation,” said Ken Udenze, Phoenix managing partner, Deloitte LLP. “These scholarships can play a vital role in helping students strengthen their critical thinking and leadership skills as they continue their academic journeys.”

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization based in Arizona, dedicated to advancing civic education, civic engagement and civil discourse through programs and resources inspired by the legacy and lifetime work of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

More information about the O’Connor Institute Ambassadors program and available scholarships can be found at oconnorInstitute.org/ambassadors.

About the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the O’Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance civil discourse, civic engagement, and civics education. Visit OConnorInstitute.org to learn more.

About the Deloitte Foundation

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the next generation of business leaders, and their influencers, and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.