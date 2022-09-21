Indie Film Crowdfunds with NFTs for Native Veteran Suicide Prevention

Barracuda NFT

'Barracuda' launches NFTs to raise funds for the film's production and bring awareness to the growing epidemic during National Suicide Prevention Month.

LAS VEGAS , NV, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barracuda Media, LLC will launch NFTs on September 29th to raise money for the production of their feature film during National Suicide Prevention Month, bringing awareness to the growing epidemic of Native veteran suicide.

"Barracuda" is about a young Native American Marine struggling with PTSD and his best friend, an Indian-American crypto entrepreneur, who embark on a journey across legendary Route 66 in a 1974 Plymouth Barracuda.

Native Americans have the highest and fasting growing suicide rates of all US racial groups. These rising rates are reflected among the veteran population.

Twenty percent of the American Indian and Alaska Native population serve in the U.S. military— five times the national average— and suicide rates have increased by 150% over the last two decades.

Executive Producer, Roy Twobears Delarosa came on board the project with the mission of redefining the term mental health in military and Indigenous communities. Delarosa is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Spiritual Advisor, and Keeper of the Eagle Staff for the Native American Veterans Association.

“Mental health are two words that are no longer part of my vocabulary; they infer that the spirit is lost, broken, and no longer available to us,” says Delarosa. “Our only desire is to escape the darkness and walk in the light. I call this spiritual conflict.”

Struggling to secure funding, independent films often go directly to audiences to fundraise using crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter.

Now, NFTs are changing how filmmakers connect with audiences and potential investors.

“We’re excited to be at the forefront of this new revolution. NFTs allow us to build an engaged community before production even begins,” says writer-director Shivang Mehta. “Having an audience willing to fund our movie gives me courage as a filmmaker to not wait on gatekeepers. This is a whole new way of making movies.”

Barracuda NFTs are digital art pieces that give benefits to holders. Along with access to exclusive content and events, Series 1 and 2 NFT holders will be eligible to win a 1971 Ford Mustang and the Plymouth Barracuda featured in the movie.

The NFTs also provide resources for veteran support and suicide prevention.

Barracuda Media will donate 2.5% of all proceeds from Series 1 & 2 NFTs to The Waymaker Foundation, a non-profit tribal entity.

About Barracuda Media, LLC:

Barracuda Media, LLC is an independent film company dedicated to producing the highly anticipated full length feature film, "Barracuda". We are passionate about empowering under-represented voices in entertainment, and bringing resources and awareness to veterans struggling in silence. Learn more about us at https://www.barracudathemovie.com.

