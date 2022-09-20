Independent Pharmacy PursueCareRx Accepts Prescriptions From Telehealth and In-Person Providers
EINPresswire.com/ -- PursueCare, a leading virtual behavioral health care provider specializing in SUD (substance use disorder) treatment, announced that their in-house pharmacy, PursueCareRx, will fill valid prescriptions issued by other telemedicine and in-person providers, making it easier for people in recovery to get the medication they need. This follows policy changes issued by several pharmacy chains announcing that they would no longer fill legitimate prescriptions for certain controlled substances when issued by telehealth providers.
PursueCare was founded in 2019 and since its inception the company has been dedicated to offering telemedicine services for SUD recovery and behavioral health conditions. To date, it is the only organization of its kind with in-house pharmacy services. Dr. Thomas E. Menighan, CEO Emeritus of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), is one of the founding board members and serves as an advisor for both PursueCare and PursueCareRx. Nick Mercadante, CEO, and Founder of PursueCare, believes an in-house pharmacy is crucial for effective substance use disorder (SUD) treatment.
“Going to a pharmacy can be a stigmatizing experience for people with behavioral health conditions. Many chain and local pharmacies have policies that outright discriminate against this population, refusing to fill valid prescriptions without any justifiable reason,” said Nick Mercadante. “Because we have our own pharmacy, we eliminate that obstacle. Our staff is trained for and skilled at working with people who live with mental health and substance use issues.”
PursueCareRx’s mission is to improve the health of people living with SUD by removing unnecessary barriers to treatment. At any given time in the United States, more than two million people live with untreated substance use disorder. Finding a pharmacy to fill prescriptions for MAT (medication-assisted treatment) medications, such as Suboxone, can be challenging for patients seeking treatment. According to a 2021 study, 1 in 5 pharmacies across the country refuse to dispense these medications.
“Long-term data shows a comprehensive treatment program like PursueCare, in combination with medication, is the most effective way to achieve and maintain recovery,” said B. Grace Allen, Chief Operations Officer of PursueCareRx. “We remove stigma and judgment from the patient’s experience when filling MAT prescriptions. This helps our patients, their families, and our communities.”
Licensed in 24 states, PursueCareRx is a full-service pharmacy specializing in mental health/SUD medications. Additionally, it offers specialty pharmacy services and medication therapy management (MTM) consultations with clinical pharmacists skilled in working with behavioral health patients. PursueCareRx also assists providers with prior authorizations and regulatory requirements for prescribing MAT medications. Since January 2022, PursueCareRx has filled more than 26,000 prescriptions and helped more than 2,500 patients across the country.
To get started, patients can ask providers to send their prescriptions electronically to PursueCareRx. Patients can also visit the pharmacy's website at www.PursueCareRx.com to get started. All orders are shipped in secure and discreet packaging with standard shipping included. Expedited shipping is available for an additional charge, and same-day pickup is available for certain medications for those in the Huntington, WV area.
About PursueCare:
PursueCare offers evidence-based virtual addiction recovery and mental health treatment along with pharmacy services, all available through a mobile application. The company works with individuals and partners with health systems, universities, employers, and health plans, offering behavioral health treatment with a focus on those who experience significant barriers to care. For more information, visit www.pursuecare.com.
Joanne Anglada | Ann Burr Clevenger
