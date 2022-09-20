SAFCell Inc. Signs Fuel Cell JDA With Japanese Energy Company ENEOS Corp.
Partnership aims to develop megawatt-scale direct methylcyclohexane (MCH) solid acid fuel cells for use in stationary applications such as power plants.
SAFCell's technology holds great potential for the development of direct MCH fuel cells for use in stationary applications.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAFCell and Japanese energy company ENEOS Corporation have finalized a joint development agreement (JDA). Under the agreement the two companies will work together to improve the electrochemical efficiency of SAFCell's solid acid fuel cell, with a view toward developing and producing megawatt-scale direct methylcyclohexane (MCH) solid acid fuel cells for use in stationary applications such as power plants. Commenting on the JDA, ENEOS’s Innovation Technology Center General Manager Dr. Yasushi Sato noted that “SAFCell's technology holds great potential for the development of direct MCH fuel cells for use in stationary applications. Their technology aligns well with the supply chain system ENEOS is developing, and we look forward to this partnership."
— Dr. Yasushi Sato
ENEOS is investing in a supply chain system for cost-effective production and transportation of hydrogen as a carbon-free fuel using MCH as a hydrogen carrier. SAFCell's proprietary technology uses solid acid electrochemical cells capable of converting MCH into electricity (as a direct MCH fuel cell) or hydrogen (as an MCH hydrogen generator). SAFCell has successfully demonstrated and ENEOS has tested this technology at small scale. Through the JDA, SAFCell and ENEOS aim to lay the groundwork for large-scale applications.
SAFCell CEO Dr. Calum Chisholm also cited the complementary technologies between the two companies. "We are excited to partner with ENEOS as we shift to running our fuel cells and hydrogen generators on renewable fuels. Liquid hydrogen carriers like MCH are the key to decarbonizing both the power grid and hard-to-electrify sectors like heavy duty trucking and shipping. If our joint goals for this partnership are realized, SAFCell is ready to scale to serve these large power and hydrogen generation markets," remarked Chisholm.
About SAFCell
SAFCell Inc. develops solid acid fuel cell and hydrogen stacks for portable, stationary and mobile applications, all running on commercially available liquid fuels. SAFCell's technology permits on-site generation of electricity or compressed hydrogen from all leading renewable liquid hydrogen carriers (LHCs) in one efficient and low-cost step — unlocking green hydrogen's potential to replace hydrocarbons in energy sectors worldwide.
About ENEOS Corp.
ENEOS Corporation is the largest oil company in Japan and is now trying to establish a carbon dioxide-free hydrogen supply chain with MCH as a hydrogen carrier. ENEOS’s Direct MCH® technology enables the production of green MCH from water, toluene and renewable electricity in a single step and is an efficient and low-cost alternative to the conventional two-step process.
