Institute for Information Governance Releases White Paper on New ISO Standard for Information Governance

The new ISO standard for Information Governance is a significant advance which helps codify the field of IG,” — Robert Smallwood, Managing Director, Institute for Information Governance

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Information Governance has released, "White Paper on the New Information Governance Standard ISO 24143:2022: A Critical Analysis & Commentary" researched and written by industry thought leader, Robert Smallwood.

"The new ISO standard for Information Governance is a significant advance which helps codify the field of IG," stated Robert Smallwood, Managing Director of the institute for IG, and CEO of IG World magazine. "Yet it does not go far enough. The ISO definition of IG focuses primarily on information risk mitigation, but fails to recognize that lower costs and increased information value are also big parts of IG programs."

Smallwood recently discussed the new IG standard with ISO Convenor Noureddine Lamriri, who served on the development committee, in the "IG Talk w/ Robert Smallwood" podcast https://infogovworld.com/podcasts/.

Noureddine Lamriri, will be explaining the new ISO 24143:2022 standard at next week's (all-virtual) InfoGov World Conference 2022, in his session, "The First ISO Standard for IG Explained," which will be held on Friday, September 30, at 10:30-11:00am ET. https://infogovworldconference.vfairs.com/

The InfoGov World Conference 2022 will take place virtually on the 29th and 30th of September, from 7:00am to 5:00pm EST (12 Noon to 10pm London Time). The Trans-Atlantic conference targets all Privacy, Cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and Information Governance (IG) professionals, across industries including: law firms, banking & financial services, pharma, government agencies, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, and others. Interested participants can register for the event at no cost for access to the keynotes and expo floor. There are also conference session passes available.

This virtual event will have over 80 expert speakers from the cross-functional IG discipline, which takes a holistic approach to securing and controlling information, including privacy & data protection, cybersecurity, info risk, eDiscovery, data governance, records management, and more. Experts from these various fields from around the globe will be presenting content-rich sessions. InfoGov World 2022 will be the largest IG show of the year and will be held in a unique immersive 3D virtual reality environment.

