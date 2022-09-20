WPS Office

Top 4 Free Office Software for Students in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office Software and word processors are important software applications in every firm, school, and organization, Office software is one of the oldest software ever made. Office Software dates back to 1979. Office Software has come a long way in its development, as there are new improvements being made in the development of Office software. Writing is an important aspect of studying in any educational structure as its important for note keeping, assignments, presentations, and drafting documents. The use of Word processing cannot be over-emphasized as Office software has become part and parcel daily lives of students. Hence, we have a list of the top 4 free Office Software for students in 2022.

1. WPS OFFICE

WPS Office is one of the best Office software and has been specifically designed to make word processing functions such as writing, editing, and conversion very simple. The WPS Office software allows users to seamlessly work on documents such as Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, and PDF files editing and conversion are very simple with simple clicks. The WPS Office also provides important additional functions such as Resume Master, Dictionary for grammar checks, WPS Cloud for easy backup and cloud services, Files repair, and other important features to make word processing more fun and easier to use.

The free WPS Office desktop provides access to Team Collaborations, which allows users to sync across different platforms like Windows, Mac OS, Android, and Linux to see live changes as the document is being improved with all Data Secured.

The WPS Office is for Students and everyone who loves the idea of working on the move and taking advantage of the free cloud access.



2. LIBRE OFFICE

One of the most well-known open-source office suites available is LibreOffice. Due to its open-source architecture, it is well-liked by financial institutions and companies in other sectors where privacy is a top priority. It has a word processor, a spreadsheet editor, presentation software, a program for drawing with vectors, a program for databases, and a program for editing a mathematical formula.

Libre Office provides users with a simple word processing functionality, spreadsheet compatibility, and presentation slide, integrated with graphic software called Draw, and allows users to design mathematical Charts and graphs.

3. MICROSOFT WORD

Microsoft word also known as Msword is a widely used Office software, and one of the most popular word processing software designed for Students, writers, and for companies to easily handle word processing. Msword is a subsection of the Microsoft Office suite software Package which requires a subscription for licensing. The Msword provides an easy-to-navigate menu for users, with basic editing such as Font size and color on the home tab of the Msword also provides a dictionary for checking grammar and correction suggestions. Msword allows users to integrate Microsoft word with other MS Office suites and punctuation correction.

4. GOOGLE DOCS

Google Document is one of the most popular and free word processors. The Google document allows users to simultaneously edit documents together in real time, with an easy mode of sharing, comments, and suggestions from invited users working on a document. Google Docs allows users to add Collaborators to their workspace and allows users to be mentioned with the use of @ to call the attention of people and attach files, events, and documents onto your document. Google doc makes collaborations very easy and allows users to work on different file types such as PDFs, and other file types for easy importation. The Mobile version provides additional features such as Smart Compose for faster writing and easy error correction. Google Docs Offers leading security services on document sharing, from different Operating systems.

Overall, WPS Office is our top recommended software for the best on-the-go word processing software for daily usage. WPS Office is free and offers great features for all expertise and usage. The WPS Office is a lightweight Word processor which allows users to handle important word processing features with the Free plan.

