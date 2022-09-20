Sen. Kearney, Rep. Zabel Help Secure $220K Grant for Upper Darby Township 

The grant will be used for site improvements to the Darby Creek Trail, including the construction of a pedestrian bridge.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – September 20, 2022 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) and state Representative Mike Zabel (D-Delaware) today announced that Upper Darby Township will receive a $220,000 Act 13 Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP) grant to assist with the construction of a pedestrian bridge to extend the Darby Creek Trail in the area.

Senator Kearney and Representative Zabel’s legislative districts include Upper Darby Township, and both elected officials advocated for funding to support the project.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for more bicycle and transportation routes in Upper Darby Township,” said Senator Kearney. “This funding will give the township the additional support needed to improve its walking, biking, and transit infrastructure. As a Delaware County resident, I believe the Darby Creek Trail is a beautiful, unique open space in our Commonwealth, and I am happy that I was able to help secure funding for this project.”

“The Darby Creek Trail is truly a gem for Delco residents as it provides a safe, well-maintained path for outdoor recreation,” said Rep. Zabel. This $220,000 in grant funding will go towards necessary upkeep for the trail, which includes the building of a pedestrian bridge that will enhance trail accessibility for every resident. I applaud this grant funding and will continue exploring every avenue to ensure our community continues receiving our fair share of grant funding.”

Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP):

Act 13 of 2012 establishes the Marcellus Legacy Fund and allocates funds to the Commonwealth Financing Authority (the “Authority”) for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects using the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program.

For-profit businesses, municipalities, councils of governments, authorized organizations, institutions of higher education, and watershed organizations can apply for funding to support projects which involve development, rehabilitation, and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation.

