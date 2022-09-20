Submit Release
Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces Greenway, Trails, and Recreation Grant Funding for Projects Across District 38

Pittsburgh, Pa.September 20, 2022 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced $240,667 in state funding for projects across Senate District 38 through the Act 13 Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program today. This grant program is administered by the Commonwealth Finance Authority (CFA). 

“Investment in the green spaces that connect us all is a smart way to invest in the growth of our communities, our health, and our future,” said Senator Williams. “These projects and the benefits that they will bring to their neighborhoods cannot be overstated. I’m happy that I was able to help secure funding for these projects.”

The following projects will receive funding:

  • The Borough of Aspinwall will receive $45,290 for renovations to Fireman’s Park, including upgrades and renovations that will improve the safety and accessibility of the Park;
  • Brackenridge Borough will receive $95,377 for safety improvements to the playground area of Brackenridge Memorial Park; and
  • LORE PPA will receive $100,000 for continued work on the Larimer-Homewood multimodal project that will reconnect the Larimer and Homewood neighborhoods with the East Liberty business district.

The Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program is administered by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) through Act 13 Marcellus Legacy Funding.

###

 

