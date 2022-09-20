Submit Release
Sen. Muth Announces $375k in Grants for Local Park Projects   

HARRISBURG, September 20, 2022 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that four projects in Senate District 44 have been awarded a total of $375,000 in state grants to improve infrastructure and recreation in the region.

The projects, approved today at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), were funded through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program and the Watershed Restoration Program. Both programs are facilitated and overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. 

“State grant funding is so important to our communities and to public recreation. The grants announced today will improve and enhance the accessibility of four parks across SD44,” Muth said.

“I appreciate the work of our local government officials who apply for funding like this to ensure that families across our district continue to have safe and accessible options for outdoor recreation.”  

The SD44 projects that received grant awards through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program included:

Montgomery County: 

  • Royersford Borough received $172,500 to make ADA accessibility and safety improvements at Chestnut Street Park.
  • The Borough of Collegeville will receive $63,043 for planning and rehabilitation costs at the Collegeville Community Park

Chester County:

  • Caln Township will receive $50,000 for engineering and design related to segment 5 of the Beaver Creek Trail.

One SD44 project in Montgomery County also received grant funding through the Watershed Restoration program.

  • West Norriton Township will receive $89,893 for the restoration of West Norriton Centennial Park.

For more information on the CFA and other available programs, click here.

