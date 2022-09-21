Songs for World Peace Celebrates the Peace Day With 100 Songs by Artists From 80+ Countries Hosting the Panel Discussion
A global Initiative by musicians writes and releases a total of 100 songs written in their native languages from 80+ countries to promote world peace.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songs for World Peace, a global initiative by musicians around the world is celebrating world peace in honor of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace by releasing songs about world peace. They are holding the third annual Peace Day Panel Discussion featuring leaders who make positive changes through music. The live streaming event takes place on Wednesday, September 21 at 10:30 AM EST on the Songs for World Peace FaceBook Page (https://www.facebook.com/songs4worldpeace). The new songs will be premiered during the event followed by an interview with the artists.
The guests joining in the panel discussion are;
○ Laura Hassler, Founder and Director of Musicians Without Borders
○ Sebastian Ruth, Founder of Community MusicWorks and Visiting Lecturer of Yale School of Music
○ Liz Stookey Sunde, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Music to Life
By sharing songs about world peace from all over the world, Songs for World Peace helps to promote unity and celebrate peace through the power of music. They have been supported by Musicians Without Borders, Together Productions, art27, and partnered with Music to Life and World Singing Day.
On September 21, Songs for World Peace is releasing songs produced by artists from Costa Rica, Palestine, Russia, Sudan, the United States, and Zimbabwe. Since 2020, they have released nearly 100 songs from more than 80 countries and regions on their YouTube channel. Their mission is to release songs about world peace from every country.
Liz Stookey Sunde, the Co-Founder & Director of Music to Life, a partner of Songs for World Peace quotes, “Songs for World Peace uses its dedicated volunteer base to harness the relentless hope and power of music, uplift musicians on the frontlines of peace in their countries, and facilitate the positive music-driven messages we all need to hear!”
“We are excited to promote unity and share our joy in the name of world peace by putting our forces together with global musicians.”, said founders of SWP, Utako Toyama and Yoshie Nakayama. “Our goal is for musicians from every country to join in this powerful celebration of peace and share their gift and messages of hope with the world.”
[About]
Songs for World Peace is a global initiative by musicians worldwide to create and share songs about world peace. The founders’ mission is to bring unity through the power of songwriting and music, and to share voices with the world.
