Refrigeration companies design with M4 PLANT

A continuous cold chain ensures the high quality of our food. This requires well thought out and structured designs by highly specialised companies

Cambridge, UK and Pittsford, NY – 20 September 2022: Every day, refrigeration technology ensures that we can buy our food fresh. This is because the cold chain is precisely designed by the specialised companies and matched to the exact requirements of the individual products. This requires a design solution that flexibly adapts to all customer challenges, supports the design team with an integrated planning approach, and automates many manual processes.

Overcoming design challenges with ease

Companies in the refrigeration industry supply the food sector with a wide variety of refrigeration systems. They assist their customers throughout the entire project from the initial consultation, through P&ID and 3D design, to the installation of the systems. M4 PLANT is integrated into all of these processes because this solution can be used to design everything from the first sketch to comprehensive 3D systems. Thanks to M4 PLANT, high-quality quotation documents with all the associated parts lists and calculations are made available in the early project phases. In addition to P&ID creation, the first 3D drafts of the system can also be delivered. Fast processing is guaranteed by the supplied component catalogues.

Integrated design and automated processes

Integration plays an increasingly important role in design today. This is because 2D or 3D design data from customers and suppliers must always be combined into a common plan. This is precisely where M4 PLANT scores with its extensive interfaces with which even very large and comprehensive design data can be imported. And of course, this includes both CAD and BIM design data. The same applies to the export of data, which means that the design data can be forwarded in a wide variety of formats to all the partners involved. M4 PLANT also offers functionality for automating design processes, such as parametrics or auto-routing of process lines.

Better communication with the customer

Naturally, projects need to be comprehensively presented to the customer. M4 PLANT offers many possibilities, such as live tours, pre-recorded tours, popular viewing formats and interfaces to VR and AR viewers. This means that customers can also view the plants in virtual reality or set them up directly in their own virtual showrooms.

Anyone who wants to speed up their design work has a clear advantage with M4 PLANT

CAD Schroer has experts available who will be happy to present the software in detail to interested companies and support them in trialling the software. M4 PLANT can also be tried out on the customer's own projects. With the M4 PLANT 3D plant design software, complex refrigeration plants can be designed in the shortest possible time with very high quality. This enables manufacturers to ensure an optimally coordinated cold chain.

About CAD Schroer

CAD Schroer is a global software development company and provider of digitalisation and engineering software solutions, helping to raise the productivity and competitiveness of customers working in manufacturing and process engineering, including the automotive sector and its supply chain, the energy sector and public utilities. CAD Schroer has offices and subsidiaries throughout Europe and in the United States.

CAD Schroer’s product portfolio includes 2D/3D CAD, plant design, factory layout and data management solutions. Customers in 39 countries rely on M4 DRAFTING, M4 PLANT, M4 ISO and M4 P&ID FX to provide an efficient, flexible and integrated design environment for all phases of product or plant design – cutting costs while raising quality.

CAD Schroer's product portfolio also includes solutions such as i4 AUGMENTED REVIEW, i4 AUGMENTED CATALOG and i4 VIRTUAL REVIEW, which enable CAD data to be used directly in augmented (AR) and virtual (VR) reality. In addition, CAD Schroer works closely with its customers to create custom AR/VR or IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. CAD Schroer emphasizes close customer partnerships and supports its clients’ objectives through extensive consultancy, training, development, software support and maintenance services.

